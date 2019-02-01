Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
6 minutes ago | Athletics

Communications Department Of GOC Gets Boost

By Sammy Heywood Okine
The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has announced the strengthening of its Communications Department to ensure that their brand becomes more attractive to the general public and sponsors.

The president, Ben Nunoo Mensah in consultation with the chairman of the Communications Committee, Herbert Mensah accepted the appointment of Baaba Tandoh of Multimedia Group as Deputy Press Officer and Maxwell Asare, a member of the Marketing Sub Committee as Personal Assistant to the President assisting with marketing duties.

They are to complement the two inveterate deputy communication directors, experienced Sammy Heywood Okine in charge of the GOC website and social media platforms; comprising Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc and Jones Asante Mfodwo aka Kobby Jones who holds a Masters in Communications will be in charge of propagating and promoting activities of the GOC on TV, radio, print media and others.

According to the GOC president, Baaba Tandoh who was at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina comes in with special training in Olympism facilitated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), through the GOC and will support with coordination of activities by the various media attaches to the national federations, influencing their reportage, and ensuring that news from the federations get airtime. The officers will carry their responsibilities on pro - bono basis.

The GOC president congratulated the new team, hoping that they work hard in unity to build a positive presence of the GOC in the minds of people.

Meanwhile, the probation period of the acting administrative manager ends on January 31, 2019, and he has been notified to apply alongside with others when the position is advertised.

Athletics
