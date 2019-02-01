Joseph Agbeko To Defend His WBO Bantamweight Title

Two-time former IBF world titleholder Joseph “King Kong” Agbeko (35-5, 26KOs) is set to defend his WBO Africa Bantamweight title against Shabani Hashimu Zuberi on Friday 15th February 2019 at the Aborigines Beach Resort in Keta.

The 15th February bout which is under is the Aborigines Promotion is dubbed “THE CLASH OF THE TITANS”.

The former IBO bantamweight title in holder 2013 is currently ranked number 4 by the World Boxing Organization Bantamweight division.

The 'King Kong' will be making a second defense to the WBO Africa Bantamweight title he won in March last year by defeating Ugandan champion Frank Kiwalabye in his hometown Aflao.

He successfully made the first defence against Ekow Wilson last year September, in the Volta regional capital, Ho.

Shabani Hashimu Zuberi, 23, a Tanzanian boxer who made his debut in 2014.

He has fought 18 times, winning 15 and losing 3 with 5 KOs to his credit.

He will challenge Agbeko for the WBO African Bantamweight title.

The undercards will feature the WBO African Middleweight title, which will be contested between Ghana-based, Togolese boxer John 'Africa Mike Tyson' Koudeha (15- 0, 12KOs) and Tanzanian boxer, Manyi Issa (16-2, 9KOs).

Also scheduled for the night is National Super Lightweight contest between Anama Dotse also known as 'Polo Pala (16- 2, 15 KOs) and Richard Amenfu (10- 5, 7 KOs), Nathaniel Nukpe will engage Tackie Annan in a lightweight contest.