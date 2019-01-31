Newcastle United Supporters Deserve Better - Atsu

Ghanaian winger, Christian Atsu says their win over Manchester City on Tuesday will motivate the team to perform very well at the St. James Park.

The Magpies defeated the reigning champions Manchester City 2:1 who have 56 points and were determined to win to close the point’s gap between them and Liverpool who have 60 points with a match to play.

However, the Magpies who played on home soil proved to be resilient and focus even when Manchester City’s star striker, Sergio Aguero scored in the first minute of the game.

A 66th-minute goal from Salomon Randon restored parity for the home side, and on the 80th minute, Matt Ritchie poked home a brilliant penalty to ensure victory for the Magpies.

“Our fantastic fans always support the team, and we want to fight for the fans every time we play at St James’s Park,” said Atsu. after coming from behind to beat Champions Manchester City 2-1 on Tuesday

“We get 52,000 fans at the stadium every week – they deserve more. Yesterday we proved that we want to make them happy, and the win was for them,” he stated during a post-match interview

The win has helped Rafael Benitez's side climbed to the 14th position on the English Premier League with 24 points.

Atsu who lasted 87 minutes on the pitch was delighted about the win as he said the Magpies fans deserve more

Newcastle United will travel away to meet Tottenham Hotspurs at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, February 2, for the match day 25 encounter.