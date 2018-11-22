TO THINK LINEARLY IS TO COURT DISASTER FOR MOST OF OUR ACTIONS AND THE CONSEQUENCES THEREOF ARE SEPARATED IN TIME AND SPACE.THE WIDER THE SEPARATION THE MORE OUR INACTION AND HENCE THE MORE OUR WOESBy: FREDERICK ATO ARMAH

I Am The Best Penalty Taker In Ghana - Asamoah Gyan
Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has given the clearest indication that he is best penalty taker in the country.
The former Shangai SIPG forward is one of the best strikers the country has ever produced in world football.
However, Gyan has made the headline due to negative reasons after missing a historic penalty against Uruguay in the quarter-finals stage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.
But the country's all-time leading goal scorer insists he is best penalty taker in the country.
"I know missed a penalty against Uruguay and it still hurts me," he told Adom TV.
"During the time I missed the penalty in South Africa, I was the penalty taker for the team.
"At club level now, all my teammates know that when it comes to a penalty, I am the one to convert that.
"Even as it stands, I am the best penalty taker in the country now," he added.
Gyan Africa's top scorer in FIFA World Cup.
