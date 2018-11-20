BREAKING NEWS: Former Aduana Stars Coach Yusif Abubakar Is Dead

Former Aduana Stars and Techiman City head coach, Yusif Abubakar has passed on.

The sudden incident occurred at his family house in Tech after suffering a stomach ache.

"Yes, he just passed on about an hour ago," a family member Razak Adams told 44gh.com.

"He complained of severe stomach upset and was taken to the Tech Hospital where he was on admission for some time.

"The doctors asked us to bring him home yesterday and he passed on this morning," he added.

Abubakar recently named as the head coach of Ghana U-23 side and was preparing the team for the Olympic team for the U-23 qualifier against Togo.

He is expected to be buried today according to the laws of Muslims at 14:00GMT.