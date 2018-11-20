modernghana logo

FEATURED: This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya’oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
58 minutes ago | Football News

BREAKING NEWS: Former Aduana Stars Coach Yusif Abubakar Is Dead

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
BREAKING NEWS: Former Aduana Stars Coach Yusif Abubakar Is Dead

Former Aduana Stars and Techiman City head coach, Yusif Abubakar has passed on.

The sudden incident occurred at his family house in Tech after suffering a stomach ache.

"Yes, he just passed on about an hour ago," a family member Razak Adams told 44gh.com.

"He complained of severe stomach upset and was taken to the Tech Hospital where he was on admission for some time.

"The doctors asked us to bring him home yesterday and he passed on this morning," he added.

Abubakar recently named as the head coach of Ghana U-23 side and was preparing the team for the Olympic team for the U-23 qualifier against Togo.

He is expected to be buried today according to the laws of Muslims at 14:00GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Sports Football News
FIFA U-17 WWC: Black Maidens Level f Concentration Excites Oti Akenteng
FIFA U-17 WWC: Black Maidens Level f Concentration Excites Oti Akenteng
AWCON 2018: Nigeria Coach Insists They Are Ready To Win Their Subsequent Games
AWCON 2018: Nigeria Coach Insists They Are Ready To Win Their Subsequent Games
Gyan Backs Partey To Win BBC African Footballer Of The Year Award
Gyan Backs Partey To Win BBC African Footballer Of The Year Award
FIFA U-17 WWC: Ghana Eyes To Keep Perfect Run Against New Zealand In Group A
FIFA U-17 WWC: Ghana Eyes To Keep Perfect Run Against New Zealand In Group A

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Beauty of life is in your hands so please bless it

By: Lawrence quot-img-1
body-container-line