CK Akonnor Worried Over Unnamed Opponents Ahead of CAF Confed Cup Campaign

Head Coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko Charles Kwablah Akonnor has expressed worry over undecided opponents in their CAF Confederations Cup campaign which is expected to start later this month.

The Kumasi based club’s request to feature in the continental showpiece was approved some weeks ago and they have been preparing since to get their team in shape and ready for their first match.

The Porcupine Warriors have been paired against one of two Cameroonian sides in the preliminary stage of the competition.

It is however dependent on the team that will come out victorious in the final of the FA Cup competition in Cameroon.

The club has been in waiting for the past couple of weeks but no confirmation has come as to which club they will play.

As it stands it will be either Eding FC or Lion Blessé FC. In a post-match interview over the weekend, CK Akonnor insists it is upsetting and worrying not knowing the team they are going to start their Confederations Cup campaign with.

"We have videos of the two teams that are supposed to play in the final. As at now, we don’t know which team we are going to play," the Kotoko coach said.

"We are all a bit worried because we need to know our opponents. Once we get to know then we can start to plan towards the match.

He observes that his team needs to continue improving as they await their first match which will be played on November 28.

CK admits there is a slight deficiency in the part of attack but they are determined to work on it.

“We need to improve. There is something that we have done. Defensively we are sound. What we are left is how to attack forward and that is what we are struggling with”.

Kotoko beat West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) yesterday by a goal to nil.