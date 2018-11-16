modernghana logo

French doubles pair Mahut and Herbert reach semis at ATP Finals

Paul Myers - RFI
Reuters/Pascal Rossignol
Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut advanced to the last four at the ATP Finals on Friday with a comprehensive victory over the fifth seeds Jack Sock and Mike Bryan.

It finished 6-2, 6-2 to the French duo who advanced to the semi-finals for the first time in four appearances at the tournament featuring the year's eight best doubles teams.

The match at the 02 Arena in south-east London lasted 52 minutes with the Frenchmen utterly dominant against a pair who had claimed the doubles titles at Wimbledon and the US Open.

The victory allowed Herbert and Mahut to claim top spot in the Knowles/Nestor pool and on Saturday the eighth seeds will play Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah. The second seeds finished as runners-up behind Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in the Llodra/Santoro group.

Bryan and Sock, who will end their partnership after the tournament, will take on Murray and Soares who have won all of their three matches.

