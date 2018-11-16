Asante Kotoko Policy Analyst Counts Benefits Of Soccerex Exhibition

Ghana Premier League giant Asante Kotoko is the only African club to exhibit at the 2018 Soccerex in Maimi, Florida.

The Porcupine Warriors are represented by the club's new Chief Executive George Amoako, and Policy Analyst Dr. Yaw Amo Sarpong.

At their nine-meter square stand inside the Marlins Park Baseball Stadium, they displayed the club's paraphernalia, local and international trophies, infrastructure, management policies, plans, and proposals.

The idea is to market the club to foreign partners and investors in areas of health, infrastructure, kits and equipment.

Policy Analyst Sarpong is already counting the benefits being part of this year's event.

“If I tell you the number of people I have spoken to today (Thursday), the number of cards I have collected from clubs across, you will know that if Kotoko decide to go for off-season training or whatever outside Ghana, it becomes easier with time,” Dr Sarpong told Joy Sports at Marlins Park on Thursday.

“It becomes easier with time looking for a team that will buy some of our players, it becomes easier to get sports kits, supplies, even nutrition and food sources, to manage our gates, bring in new strategies to increase our portfolio as a club, increase our supporter base that will attend the stadium, to at least increase our profile online.

“It is amazing the number of people who have added to our Twitter handle. When we came we were at 62, 200 and when we finish the interview, check our Twitter handle you will know the numbers that have added on.”

Other clubs at this year's event are Argentine side Club Estudiantes de la Plata, Miami FC (USA) and Brazilian giants Internacional (Brazil)

Soccerex USA 2018 is geared towards providing two days of unrivalled commercial, networking and learning opportunities for thousands of football business professionals.