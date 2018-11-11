Andre Ayew Scores As Fenerbahce Triumph Over Alanyaspor [PICTURES]

Ghana star, Andre Ayew was on the scoresheet as Fenerbahce defeated Alanyaspor 2:0 in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday afternoon at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

The Swansea City loanee received a delightful ball from Isla, brought the ball close to the penalty area and shot it just outside the box and found the net in the 19th minute.

Frey headed in the second goal after a perfect cross from Valbuena.

The win takes the Instabul based club from relegation spot to 12th on the standings after 12 games with 13 points.

The goal was Andre, who has been recalled into Black Stars squad for next weekend's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone, third league goal of the season.

Pictures below...