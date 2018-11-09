I Was Not Invited To Kim Grant’s Unveiling - Hearts of Oak NCC Chief Reveals

The National Chapters Committee (NCC) Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Barima Atuahene has confirmed that he was not invited during the unveiling of the club's new coach, Kim Grant.

The capital-based club unveiled the former Ghanaian international as the head coach of the club on a three-year deal.

The 46-year-old gaffer became the Accra-based giants' 13th coach since Togbe Afede XIV became the majority shareholder of the club in 2012.

"I am not aware not Hearts of Oak are unveiling a new coach and director of football today,' Atuahene disclosed on Happy FM.

"Nobody invited me as chairman of the supporters group that's why I was not at the unveiling.

"NCC as a body didn't get an invitation from Hearts of Oak management. They ignored us supporters of the club.

"Asante Kotoko invited their supporters chairman during the unveiling of C.K Akunnor but always we want to compare ourselves to them. I won't seek for re-election when my tenure of office elapses. I have made my name and it's enough for me. I have enough and I'm tired.

"I have spent my time, energy and money serving Hearts of Oak so nobody can tarnish my image.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that communications director of the club, Opare Larbi Addo invited the supporters' front but they declined due to reasons are best known to them.

"Opare Addo should come out and tell the public when and how he sent the invite to the NCC for the unveiling of Kim Grant. I hate lies and pretenders,' Atuahene fumed.

"The division in Hearts of Oak won't take us anywhere. Hearts of Oak is suffering because of unnecessary division and lies.

"Supporters are the backbone of the club so they should bear that in mind. Hearts of Oak will suffer if the supporters are ignored. The spirit of the club is in the supporters." he added.