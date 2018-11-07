Hearts of Oak To Host Inter Allies FC In 107th Anniversary Cup

Inter Allies have announced they will be playing Accra Hearts of Oak in an anniversary game.

The Phobians will be celebrating their 107th anniversary on Sunday, November 11th with a friendly encounter against the Eleven is to One Boys.

A statement on the official website of Inter Allies confirmed both sides will be ready for the fixture on Sunday.

Inter Allies wishes to inform the general public that the Club will play against Hearts of Oak to mark their 107th Anniversary Cup match, both Clubs have agreed.

The Anniversary Cup match against the giants would be played at the Tema Sports Stadium on Sunday (11th November) afternoon at 3:00pm GMT.

â€ªPlaying the Phobians is always a special occasion and we think our shared history make this game the most appropriate way to mark their milestone.

Tickets for the VIP stands will go for 20 Cedis and the Stand and View Area will go for 10 Cedis."