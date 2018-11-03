Adidas Fulfills Promise To GNPC Ghana Fastest

Madam Valerie Fortanier CEO of Nutmeg, representative of Adidas and Reebok sports equipment in Ghana has commended the organisers of Ghana Fastest Human for sustaining the project and maintaining the confidence in the youth of Ghana as potential world champions.

Presenting Adidas sports equipment to the four inductees to the GNPC Speedsters Club after four years of supporting the project, she expressed her pride for the success and growth of the programme which is getting better.

She advised the organisers to cover the whole nation in selecting the fastest human with the potential to become world champions.

She urged Ghanaians to engage in other sports like athletics, as they are ready to support progressive sports organisers.

Madam Valerie said Ghana has a future in sports and she is optimistic the nation can make an impact at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and beyond.

She cautioned the new GNPC Speedsters Club members to be focused and work hard to achieve their goals.

Adidas Ghana will kit Edwin Gadayi (ECOWAS 100m champion), Idrisu Musa (Ghana U18 champion), Raymond French (Discovery with potential) and Grace Obuor (ECOWAS 400m champion) for one year. They would be catered for free in Kumasi in the Ashanti region and train under top experienced coaches and doctors.

Reks Brobbey, a former top athlete who initiated the 7 year Ghana Fastest Human Concept thanked Adidas, GNPC and other companies who support them. He announced that “Operation Qualify Ghana Relay Team To Tokyo 2020” has begun and would find ways and means to get there.

Ato Kobby PRO of GNPC said Ghana has budding talents who need to be supported and hoped that the athletes’ dreams would come true.