Yusif Chibsah On Target As Frosinone Calcio Beat SPAL To Record First League Win

Midfielder Raman Chibsah netted his first goal of the season as Frosinone Calcio recorded first victory of the season on Sunday.

Frosinone thrashed SPAL 3-0 at away in the Serie A round ten to clinch their first three points of the campaign.

Chibsah opened the scoring of the encounter in the 40th minute before Camillo Ciano and Andrea Pinamonti added the other goals.

The victory has seen the newcomers move away from the bottom of the log.

