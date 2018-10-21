modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
53 minutes ago | Sports News

Dreams FC manager Juha Pasoja returns after short break in Finland

Ghanasoccernet.com
Dreams FC manager Juha Pasoja returns after short break in Finland

Head coach of Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC, Juha Pasoja has returned from Finland after a brief holiday. 

The Finnish is back to take charge of the club as Dreams rebuild following the transfers of several of their top stars.

Meanwhile, the fate of the Ghana Premier League still undecided after the suspension of the top flight following the premiering of the Anas documentary, which caught some top officials receiving alleged bribes to influence the game.

However, the Normalisation Committee in charge of Ghana Football are proposing a novelty league which means football will be back soon.

Pasoja joined Dreams FC at the beginning of the season after former coach of the side, Karim Zito was handed the Black Starlets job.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Sometimes dont be afraid to fall but be afraid not to try

By: BETTY-BEV. AGYEI-HAM quot-img-1
body-container-line