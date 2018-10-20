Emmanuel Boateng Cameos As Levante Beat Real Madrid

Ghanaian International Emmanuel Boateng played a cameo role today as Levante added to the woes of Real Madrid by beating them by two goals to one at the Santiago Bernabeu.

José Luis Morales Nogales who started in place of Emmanuel Boateng opened the scoring for the away side just six minutes into the first half.

Star man Roger Martí scored from the penalty spot on the thirteenth minute in what ended up to be the winning goal.

The second half started with the two zero score line unchanged. Coach for Real Madrid Julien Lopetegui made some changes to try and get something out of the game.

The likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema were instrumental as Marcelo Vieira pulled one back for the Spanish giants midway through the second half.

Emmanuel Boateng was later introduced into the game with eleven minutes remaining. The Black Stars player together with his teammate defended their lead to record a massive victory over the Galacticos.

Fellow Ghanaian International, Raphael Dwamena, on the other hand, sat on the bench for the full period of the game.