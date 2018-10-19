Sassuolo Midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan Set To Return Against Former Club Sampdoria

Sassuolo midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan is expected to return against former club Sampdoria on Monday.

The 25-year-old has missed the side's last three games in the Serie A due to a physical problem.

The Ghanaian missed the games against Spal, Napoli and AC Milan due to the setback.

Duncan has increasingly become fundamental to coach Roberto De Zerbi.

He is expected to feature against his former club at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

