Nana Appiah Mensah Planned To Give Pick-Ups To GPL Clubs - Michael Osei

Head coach of Star Madrid, Michael Osei has disclosed that Nana Appiah Mensah as part of plans to promote the Ghana Premier League and the clubs wanted to give away 16 pickups to all the Premier League teams as part of his sponsorship plans for the Ghana Premier League.

Nana Appiah Mensah signed a $10 million sponsorship deal with the Ghana Football Association for the Ghana Premier League for 5 years.

Nana Appiah Mensah's company Zylofon Cash are the current headline sponsors of the suspended Ghana Premier League.

Nana Appiah Mensah wanted to give pick-ups to all the 16 Premier League clubs as well as cameras so they could be able to capture their training sessions and make them available to the media as part of efforts to promote the league, Michael Osei told Asempa FM.

'Even he had plans of buying buses for all the 16 Premier League teams. The government should encourage Nana Appiah Mensah because he is ready to help the teams', he added.

