41 minutes ago

'I Regret Joining Aston Villa' - Odartey Lamptey

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Former Ghanaian forward, Nii Odartey Lamptey has revealed that his move to English Premier League side, Aston Villa was a mistake.

Odartey had a difficult time with the Villains after joining on loan from Belgian side Anderlecht.

The former PSV Eindhoven attacker moved to England after five years with the Belgian giants.

However, the former Ghanaian international endured a torrid time at the club without scoring a goal.

Lamptey who is now into coaching says he joined the English Club at the wrong time.

“The move to Aston Villa was the worst decision of my career that I still regret till today,” he told Atinka FM.

“The timing wasn’t right. The type of football in England didn’t suit me.”

The 1991 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner also played for the likes of Coventry City Ankaragücü, Greuther Fürth and PSV.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
