31 minutes ago

Black Stars Defeat Asante Kotoko In A Friendly [PHOTOS]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The senior national team the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday defeated Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko in a friendly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

FC Nantes forward, Majeed Waris broke the deadlock in the 21st minute after taking advantage of a weak kick by Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

Emmanuel Boateng made it two for the Black Stars just after recess as he connected a Cristian Atsu low grounder.

Atsu made his presence felt with the third goal for the Stars to leave the Ghanaian giants in despair.

The game was used as a warm up exercise for the Black Stars in next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia after their game against Sierra Leone was called off due to FIFA’s ban on Sierra Leone.

Pictures below...

10132018124734 0f72ylkxws dpjqxl9xoaaruku

10132018124735 l5grj7u3i1 dpu ju8x4ae2mnc

10132018124736 m5htk8v331 dpu5tdxx4aawb5y

10132018124737 qulxocb543 dpu5v81xcaiddpp

10132018124738 1h830o4aau dpubx9 xcaac0fq

10132018124740 k5frj7u2h0 dpuwemvwkaa5eua

10132018124743 wbreuhgtto dpuwmpqxgaajial

10132018124746 osjvm0x442 dpuxkfsxcaapgqf

10132018124747 uaqctgfsrm dpva5k8xgaacbkf

10132018124749 rvmypdb553 dpvameuw0aedoin

10132018124750 1j041p5cbv dpvq6nlwwaefwwq

10132018124751 rwnyqdcp53 dpvq9z8wsaai ku

10132018124753 0f728m3xxs dpvq71ww0aaf1ug

10132018124755 0eu2xkjwwr dpvqvicxgaaus k

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

