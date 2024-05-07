ModernGhana logo
FA Cup: Bofoakwa Tano may not honour semifinal clash against Dreams FC - CEO Alex Ababio

FA Cup: Bofoakwa Tano may not honour semifinal clash against Dreams FC - CEO Alex Ababio
Bofoakwa Tano CEO, Alex Ababio, has indicated that his team might not participate in their FA Cup semifinal against Dreams FC.

The Sunyani-based team is scheduled to face the defending champions at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday, May 12.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Mr Ababio stressed that Bofoakwa Tano expects the organizing committee to cover their travel and accommodation expenses for the match.

He stated that if these expenses aren't covered, the team won't be able to take part in the fixture.

"The FA Cup committee must fund our travel expenses if they truly want us to play against Dreams FC in Sogakope. Otherwise, we won't be able to secure funding to make the trip from Sunyani to Sogakope," he said.

Ababio expressed disagreement with the committee's decision to hold the match in Sogakope, believing that Dreams FC would benefit more from the arrangement than Bofoakwa Tano.

"I won't be surprised if what happened in Sunyani during the Premier League occurs again. Everyone witnessed what happened during our match against Dreams FC, and it's the same team we are facing. The game should have been played at a location beneficial to both teams, not just one," he remarked.

While Ababio appreciated the committee's assistance during the competition, he still found it insufficient.

"What matters is if they are willing to cover our expenses, we can proceed; otherwise, I'm not sure we can honour the match. Even though they provide some financial assistance, it's still not enough," he concluded.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

