Youth Olympics: Abeiku Jackson Qualifies For Men's 50m Butterfly Semis

Ghana swimming sensation Abeiku Jackson has qualified to the semifinals of the men's 50m butterfly event at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics.

The 18-year-old finished second and clocked a new personal best time of 24.44 seconds.

This reduces his time for the event by 0.14 seconds as his previous finishing time stood at 24.58 seconds.

He will now fight for a place in the finals after the semifinal event tonight.