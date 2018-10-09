modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY
11 minutes ago

Current Black Stars Squad Will Not Be At AFCON - Ibrahim Tanko

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Deputy trainer of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko says the current crop of players at the Black Stars will not make it to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Despite losing to Kenya in Nairobi in the second of qualifiers, the four-time Africa champions are leading Group F with three points.

Kwesi Appiah invited some unknown players in the Kenya clash last month.

However, ahead of the doubleheader against Sierra Leone, the former Al Khartoum manager has again made huge changes in his squad.

However, Tanko says the current players will not be at the AFCON indicating that there are are a lot of options they are considering.

"We are not going to AFCON with the current Black Stars squad," he told Nhyira FM.

"There are a lot of options we will consider."
Ghana will host Sierra Leone at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on October 11.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

