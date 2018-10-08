Black Maidens Target Progressing Beyond Group Stage At U-17 World Cup

Black Maidens Coach Evans Adotey

The U-17 female team of Ghana, the Black Maidens are targeting progressing beyond the group stage of the upcoming World u17 Female Championships to be staged in Uruguay, Coach for the side Evans Adotey has disclosed.

In an interview with Asempa FM this evening, the experienced coach bluntly confessed that he cannot say the team will bring home the trophy.

He, however, stated he is reminiscing for the maidens to get the needed results to enable them to make it out of the group stage into the knockout stage.

Coach Evans Adotey adds that once the team progresses into the knockout stage he will then come out and reveal whether the team is capable of winning the trophy or not.

He further indicated that the Black Maidens are preparing very well for the championship after being in camp for the past seven weeks.

He indicated that the team has been playing low profile friendlies games to get the girls in shape for the assignment ahead.

They are also looking forward to playing some high profile matches to complete their preparations.

The coach observed that they have proposed final camping to be held in the United States of America where they will play a couple of high profile matches.

The Ghana female u17 team is in the same group with host nation Uruguay, as well as New Zealand and Finland.

The Championships comes off later this year from November 13, 2018 – December 1, 2018. In all, sixteen clubs will be competing in the u17 World Championship.