Kotoko In Talks To Sign Patrick Razak And Zakaria Mumuni

Information reaching Modernghana Sports indicates that Kumasi Asante Kotoko are in talks to sign Hearts of Oak explosive Winger Patrick Razark.

We can also confirm that the Porcupine Warriors are pursuing the services of Aduana Stars player Zakaria Mumuni.

The Kumasi based club are planning to conquer Africa in the shortest possible time having appointed a new head coach in the person of Charles Kwabena Akonnor. George Amoako who is the general manager of the club in an interview after the appointment of the new manager disclosed that the target for the coach is take the club to Africa an win the CAF Champions League.

As part of realizing that dream, the club has assured to give CK Akonnor all the needed support to ensure he succeeds.

The latest on that front is that the Club is in talks to sign Patrick Razak as well as Zakaria Mumuni. It is believed that the offer for Razak is unofficial but there has not been any official offer on the table for the player.

It is rumoured that the Kumasi based club is willing to splash $300,000 to secure the signature of the winger.

Besides Patrick Razak and Zakaria Mumuni, it is understood that Kotoko is currently scouting for a striker who plays in Zambia.

The acquisition of these players is expected to boost the current Kotoko squad who have been in fine form in recent weeks.