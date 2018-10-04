CAF Confederation Cup: Raja Casablanca Nick Slim Win At Enyimba To Take Semis Advantage

Raja Casablanca moved a step closer to securing a place in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup after a vital away win in Nigeria.

The Moroccan giants handed Enyimba FC a 1-0 defeat in Aba on Wednesday making the tie a tough one for the Nigerians.

Enyimba FC with a 100% shots accuracy in the first half should have gone ahead but none could threat Raja Casablanca's goalkeeper Anas Zniti.

Just three minutes after recess, Abdelilah Hafidi put Raja Casablanca in front after connecting a pass from winger Zakaria Hadraf following a free-kick.

The visitors nearly got the second goal but Theophilus Afelokhai in goal for the Enyimba FC made a splendid save to prevent.

The hosts got the chance to draw level after being awarded a penalty when central defender Sand Alwarfaly handled the ball inside the box in the 66th minute.

Stanley Dimgba stepped up to take the kick but sent it wide over the crossbar.

Raja Casablanca will be at home to welcome Enyimba FC in the second leg in three weeks.

