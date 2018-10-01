Edwin Gyasi Happy With Career Path

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi says making a move to Bulgaria from Norway has helped in his career development.

The Black Stars forward has been impressive since joining Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia from Aeslund in February helping the club finish second last season.

In the current campaign, he has played 9 of the top flight games, scoring two goals and creating three assists.

Meanwhile, in all competition, the speedster has made 6 assists in 15 games.

Having moved to Norway from Holland and now to Bulgaria, it was seen a step back ward but the Ghana international says that was the best for him.

"Of course, like every footballer, I also hope to take more steps forward. I have the confidence to play hard. I work hard and I hope that I will continue to develop in the right way.

"I left the Netherlands because I felt the need for some change in an atmosphere that is different. I figured it would not be a bad thing to make a circle back and get tightened to make one ahead. I am pleased with the way I continued my career, "Jessie told Dutch site Voetbalzone.

The 27 year old was however dropped from the Black Stars team to face Sierra Leone this month.

