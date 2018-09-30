Asante Kotoko Lambastes Dr. Kwaku Frimpong Over 'Childish' Comments

Management of Asante Kotoko have issued a warning to the president of AshantiGold, Dr Kwaku Frimpong for calling them 'childish' if they go ahead to question midfielder Emmanuel Gyamfi for allegedly meeting him at his residence before last week's 'Golden clash'.

Asante Kotoko pacey winger Emmanuel Gyamfi was reported to have visited Dr Kwaku Frimpong at his residence just a day before the 'Golden clash' between the two Ashanti regional rivals at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

In the aftermath of the match which ended in a 3-2 win for the Miners, a section of the Kumasi-based giants supporters accused the diminutive wideman of taking bribe from the business mogul.

However, Dr Frimpong, who is popularly known as 'Champion', was not enthused by the accusations levelled against Gyamfi, labelling the club's management them as childish after reports suggest that there were prepared to summon the player.

"Management is warning the president of AshantiGold SC, Kwaku Frimpong, also known as 'Champion', to be mindful of things he says about Kotoko, and desist from dragging the name of the club in the mud."

"This follows Champion's description of the Kotoko management as 'childish' should they decide to query winger Emmanuel Gyamfi for allegedly meeting him (Champion) at his residence."

"Kotoko played AshantiGold at Obuasi last week, and reports emerged after the game that Emmanuel Gyamfi visited Champion at his house before the game."

"Champion has confirmed the said meeting in a radio interview, but thinks it would be 'Childish' on the part of the Kotoko management to take action against the player."

"A statement signed by the Director of Communications, Samuel Sarfo Duku (ESQ), describes Kwaku Frimpong's description of the Kotoko management as not just unfortunate but also lacking deep thinking."

'Management states without any ambiguity that the unfortunate statement was made without recourse to moral decency, integrity, the spirit of camaraderie', respect to public opinion and cultural values which are held in high esteem in the society.'

'Management finds this statement very unfortunate, hollow and in bad taste and thinks that such a statement should not have come from a man of his standing.'

'Management considers the statement as tantamount to an attack on its administrative principles and impliedly or, by extension a dent on the intellectual acumen of its members which cannot be countenanced, to say the least.'

The statement brings to the notice of 'Champion' that the Kotoko management is blessed with members with exceptional qualities and skills required to effectively and efficiently run the affairs of the club."

'Management, therefore, cautions Mr. Frimpong to desist from descending into the gutters and throwing mud to soil the hard-won image of the great Asante Kotoko through the use of unwarranted, provocative, abusive, and divisive language in order not to smear the cordial relationship between both clubs which are under the distinguished patronage of the great King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com