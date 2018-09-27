Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Lauds Commonwealth Hall For Reforms

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, has lauded Commonwealth Hall for the reforms, they have initiated in the academic year.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Commonwealth Hall Sports Seminar, he commended the students for the peaceful procession of their freshmen to the matriculation grounds.

Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu said, the Commonwealth Hall recently played their Inter Hall Basketball match with Mensah Sabbah Hall, after their loss, they left peacefully to their halls, despite reports of provocation from the students of the Mensah Sabbah Hall.

Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu who was a former sportsman, having played for Secondi Hassacas, later joined the administration of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited as Director, expressed the need to combined Sports with education.

He added that some individuals rose to fame through sports and students must follow that example.

Meanwhile the first edition of the Commonwealth Hall Renaissance dubbed - 'Creating a Link Between Sports and Academia" was sponsored Ernst and Young and supported by Old Vandals Association (OVA).