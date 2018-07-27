The 9th edition of the Go On African Armwrestling takes off today at the DG Hathiramani Hall at the Accra Stadium.

About 15 countries across the continent are battling for supremacy in the expected uncompromising competition.

Scenes from the weigh-in session yesterday at the Sports Hall gave a foretaste of what lovers of the game to expect.

Skipper of the national arm wrestling team, Golden Arms, Edward Asamoah has promised fireworks in the Arm wrestling challenge.

To the 36-year-old, Golden Arms' sterling performance in the Nigeria championship, where they clinched a historic 22 medals goes to show how prepared the team is.

He toldtwellium.com that "We are ready for the challenge, we want to host and win, we are not underrating any side, we are in the best of shapes to make Ghana proud."

Ghana is hosting the rest of the continent in a two-day competition which ends tomorrow.

Cabo Ocansey, Tahiru Haruna, Issah Amugi, Nii Dodoo Darko, Welbeck, Alberta Amponsah among others make up team Ghana.

Meanwhile, Go On Energy Drink, a Twellium Industries product, a major sponsor of the tournament presented cartons of Go On drinks as part of the support for the two-day championship.