Fenerbahçe Sports Director Hails 'Energetic' Andre Ayew Signing

Damien Comolli, the Sporting Director of Fenerbahçe has revealed the reason behind his side’s decision to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew.

Ayew was unveiled as a Fenerbache player after signing a one-year loan deal from Swansea City with an option of making the deal permanent at the end of the season.

The former BBC Africa player of the year award winner arrived in Istanbul on Thursday evening and completed his mandatory medicals on Friday morning where he was unveiled to the press.

However, Damien Comolli believes signing the talented attacker is worth it.

“It’s actually very simple: we will play for 1 year, then we can add ourselves to our cadres if we want to,” he said.

“First, let’s ask questions about Andre Ayew’s signature day and his own. You know me a little bit until now and I’m not the one to talk about speculation or gossip.

“Why did we ask Andre Ayew? Because he is a very talented and energetic player who can play in many positions, many positions. If you ask a player ‘Why did you come to Fenerbahçe’, you will win his answer. ”

Swansea City agreed to loan the 28-year-old who struggled on his return to the Club failing to find the back of the net.