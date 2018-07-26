Sadiq Ibrahim Left Out As Donyoh, Antwi Named In FC Nordsjaelland Squad To Face AIK In Europa League

Ghanaian duo Godsway Donyoh and Clinton Antwi have been included in FC Nordsjaelland squad to play AIK Stockholm in the second phase of the UEFA Europa League qualifiers on Thursday.

FC Nordsjaelland will go into the match with the hope of winning the first leg convincingly especially as they will be playing in front of the fans at the Right to Dream Park.

The Wild Tigers defeated Welsh side Cliftonville 3-1 on aggregate to qualify for this round, however, the tie against the Swedish Allsvenskan outfit will not come cheap due to their form guide ahead of this encounter, having lost just a game in five outings.

FC Nordsjaelland manager Kasper Hjulmand has called up 20 players for the game and that includes Godsway Donyoh and young left back Clinton Antwi.

However, there was no place for fast-rising Ghana youth international Sadiq Ibrahim in the team for the must-win encounter despite his explosive start to the season.

Below are the names of FC Nordsjaelland players for the match:

18 Nicolai Larsen (M) 28 Peter Vindahl Jensen (M) 2 Karlo Bartolec 3 Ulrik YttergÃ¥rd Jenssen 4 Victor Nelsson 5 Mads Mini Pedersen 7 Mikkel Rygaard 8 Magnus Kofod Andersen 11 Godsway Donyoh 14 Mathias Rasmussen 15 Mads Aaquist 16 Benjamin Tiedemann Hansen 17 Andreas Skovgaard 19 Nicklas Strunck Jakobsen 21 Andreas Olsen 22 Jacob Steen Christensen 27 Mikkel Damsgaard 29 Nikolai Baden Frederiksen 34 Martin Frese 38 Clinton Antwi

