Kotoko Accident Victims Petition Manhyia Over Unpaid Insurance Money

According to reports coming in from Kumasi, over twenty (22) players of Asante Kotoko have petitioned Manhyia and the management of the club over to express their demand for insurance package after the unfortunate accident last year.

The petition to Manhyia many believe is to draw the attention of their life Patron Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II to intervene and do something about their situation.

The players behind the petition include former players and current players. Current player being players who were involved in the accident last year whiles playing for the Porcupine Warriors. Formal players are the players who were involved in the accident last year but have since then secured a move away from the club.

In July last year, the Kumasi based club was involved in a fatal accident after honouring a league match against Inter Allies in Accra. On their way back to Kumasi after losing by a lone goal to their hosts, Kotoko were involved in the accident which resulted in the death of deputy equipment officer Kofi Asare.

Hollard Insurance insures Kotoko and it was expected that they will pay insurance money to Kotoko to take care of hospital bills. And additionally, some amount of money was going to be given to them on the bus when the accident happened. Kotoko also received donations from well-wishers of the club and the players were supposed to get their share. The donations are said to be around eighty thousand Ghana Cedis (¢80,000).

Up till now, it seems the insurance benefits and shares of donations has not been given to the players. Hence their decision to petition Manhyia and management of the Club.

The players say they are expecting a response from the quarters they have sent the petition to because after the incident their CEO Dr Kwame Kyei told them a lot but it has been a year now and they have not received anything.

They are also seeking to know what they stand to gain both from the insurers and the donations accrued.

In that regard, the players have given the management less than two weeks to give them their money.