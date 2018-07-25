Former Hearts Of Oak Wonder Boy Torric Jibril Ready For New Season With Al Masry FC

Former Hearts of Oak wonder boy Torric Jibril has stated his readiness for the upcoming season. Torric Jibril will be starting the new season with Egyptian team Al Masry Fc after completing a move from Arab Contractors SC for a fee of one hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($150, 000).

The former poster boy of Ghanaian football giants Accra Hearts of oak joined his new Masry teammates in Morocco for the offseason program and has already raised hopes alive with heart touching message.

Torric is currently undergoing a hectic preseason program with his new teammates as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Completing his move to Al Masry FC on a two years contract, Torric Jibril is expected to lead his new team in the attacking department.

The playmaker who featured in over 30 matches for his formal team Arab Contractor SC took to his social media to confirm his readiness for the upcoming 2018/19 Egyptian season.

“If you quit now, so what were you fighting for? Don’t give up now, nobody said it was gonna be easy but the end satisfaction is priceless.

“Press on, set goals and tackle them one after the other several others have succeeded so why doubts yourself. You Can Do It Too #bobo”, Torric Jibril posted on his official social media handles.

During his time with Phobia, Torric was seen as one of the best and many tipped him to become one of the important players of the National team.

He was expected to rise through the ranks of the national team but after suffering injury setbacks, Torric has not been able to live up to the billing.

He has played for Bucaspor, Trabzonspor, Trabzon, Bucaspor, Ismaily SC, Al-Wehda Club (Mecca), as well as Arab Contractors SC since leaving the shores of Ghana.