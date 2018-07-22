Central Regional Football Association chairman, MNS Doe has been pronounced dead. The astute football administrator was confirmed dead on Sunday. Mr Doe h
BREAKING NEWS: GFA EXCO Member MNS Doe Is Dead
Central Regional Football Association chairman, MNS Doe has been pronounced dead.
The astute football administrator was confirmed dead on Sunday.
Mr Doe has been battling with sickness for the past weeks and passed away at 13:00GMT.
He was the longest-serving RFA Chairman in Central Region and longest-serving Executive Committee members of the Ghana FA.
He was 72 years old.
More to follow...