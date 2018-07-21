Render therefore unto the politician what belongs to the politician (your votes), and to God the things(your heart/mind) that are God’sBy: Ernest Aggrey
Ghana's Samuel Tetteh Debunks Injury Reports Ruling Him Out For Several Months
Ghana striker, Samuel Tetteh has rubbished reports that he has been injured and he will be out for several months.
Reports emerged on Tuesday that, the former WAFA forward has picked up an injury and he is set to go under the knife.
However, the forward has swiftly denied that reporttage.
Tetteh took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted: