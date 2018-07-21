modernghana logo

46 minutes ago | Football News

Ghana's Samuel Tetteh Debunks Injury Reports Ruling Him Out For Several Months

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Ghana striker, Samuel Tetteh has rubbished reports that he has been injured and he will be out for several months.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that, the former WAFA forward has picked up an injury and he is set to go under the knife.

However, the forward has swiftly denied that reporttage.

Tetteh took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted:

