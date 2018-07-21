Ghanaian Midfielder Obeng Regan Joins NK Istra 1961 On Loan From Deportivo Alaves

Ghanaian midfielder Obeng Regan has joined Croatian outfit NK Istra 1961 on loan from Deportivo Alaves, according to media reports.

The 23-year-old was magnificent for Inter ZapreÅ¡iÄ‡ in the Croatian top flight league last term after joining the side on loan from Serbian side NK Cucaricki.

Obeng recently signed a contract with Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves from his parent club NK Cukaricki.

The midfielder's performance is reported to have informed the Green and Yellow lads to acquire him on a season-long loan from Deportivo Alaves ahead of the upcoming campaign.

According to reports, Obeng put pen to paper on Wednesday after agreeing terms with the club on Monday.

He made 18 appearances for Inter ZapreÅ¡iÄ‡ in the Croatian league last season.

NK Istra 1961 is owned by Alfonso FernÃ¡ndez de TrocÃ³niz, who is also the chairman of Deportivo Alaves.

