Kenichi Leads 'Ogyaa Boys' Against Vita Club

Ghana's sole representatives in Africa, Aduana Stars would be in action on Wednesday as they lock horns with Congolese side AS Vita Club in a duel which promises to be feisty, in the third round of Group A matches of this year's Confederation Cup.

The "Ogyaa Boys" would be desperate to pick their first win of the competition as they currently lie bottom of the group with just a point having lost and drawn once in the first two games against Asec Mimosas of Cote D' Ivoire and Raja Casablanca of Morocco respectively.

New Aduana Stars coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi would have a stern task to deliver the first three points for the Dormaa based side as he took over the mantle from Yussif Abubakar who parted ways with the club in past few days.

Kenichi in his pre-match interview highlighted how time was against his side considering the short interval of his appointment but indicated that he would take a cue from past matches played against the Congolese side.

'I just stepped in as the head coach and we have less time, just one week for the game against AS Vita. But the good thing is that I know this Aduana team well, I have played against them twice previously so I have a fair idea. I can build on it before we face AS Vita,' Kenichi stated.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak gaffer remained hopeful of progressing to the next stage of the competition considering the hard work of his players.

'We have to intensify our training sessions, and work extra hard and hopefully, we can get a good result and carry on from there. It's not impossible and I believe that with the right attitude both at training and during the game, we can bring the club back in contention for qualification to the quarterfinals of the competition,' he added.

Aduana Stars would be facing the Congolese giants for the first time in the history and will remain hopeful of handing another defeat to a Congolese side on Ghanaian soil after Medeama recorded a 3-2 victory over defending Confederation Cup Champions TP Mazambe back in 2016.

Aduana Stars would be looking put smiles on Ghanaian loving football fans with no competitive football played over the past few weeks in a turbulent period in Ghana's football.

The other group would see Ivorian side, Asec Mimosas take on the Moroccan counterpart Raja Casablanca in Abidjan.

Aduana Stars Squad: Tijani Ahmed, Joseph Addo, Akuoko Emma, Farouk Adams, Caleb Amankwaa, Paul Aidoo, Justice Anane, Abdul Rashid, Anokye Badu, Emmanuel Boateng, Sam Adams, Gockel Ahorto, Elvis Opoku, Noah Martey, Zakaria Mumuni, Nathaniel Asamoah, Bright Agyei, Derrick Sasraku.

AS Vita Club Squad: Lukong (GK), Lomboto (GK), Djuma, Bangala, Makwekwe, Ngonda, Kaloni, Luzolo, Munganga, Ngouma Lenga, Sidibe, , Mani, Muzungu, Kila, Muloko, Makusu, Mukoko, Boayi.

The match would kick at 13: 00 GMT on Wednesday.