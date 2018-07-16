Micky Charles Pleads With Gov’t To Soften Stands

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Techiman City Charles Kwadwo Ntim, popularly known as Micky Charles has pleaded with Government to soften its stands on football family in the country as Government takes steps to restructure the football governing body in the country.

Following the Anas expose that highlighted the canker in the Ghana Football Association, Government is in the process of dissolving the FA as part of the restructuring. It is with this decision by Government that the astute CEO is pleading with the Government to soften it stands to see the resumption of football in the country.

It has been a month and some days since the airing of the investigative Number 12 piece which has brought football in the country to a standstill. With Government of Ghana currently collaborating with world Governing body FIFA to find ways of resolving the chaos the storm of the Number 12 expose brought has about, Micky Charles believes it is about time Government softened it stands after over a month of the suspension of football-related activities in the country.

The latest of the whole situation being that the Accra High Court last week ruled that the Registrar General has been appointed to be the official liquidator of the Ghana Football Association.

“The last time I said what is tolerable in other Jurisdiction might not be permissible in Ghana. Therefore if we want to go strictly with the statutes, the regulations of FIFA, to the code of ethics and the rest people might say that you have a case but at the end of the day it is where we are heading towards that should be important. For over a month now I believe Government will have to soften their stands a little bit”, Micky Charles said in an interview with Class FM.

The Techiman City CEO further lamented the stands some football people has taken, especially members of the Executive Committee. According to him, the most worrying part about the whole Government and GFA impasse is the rigid position some Executive members of the FA have taken. He believes that instead of the attempt to fight Government, they should rather be submissive in order to help in the process of restoring normalcy to the game.

“What is most worrying is about the way some of our people have positioned themselves. I keep saying every day that we cannot fight Government”, he said.