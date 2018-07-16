Nana Ampomah Rescues Waasland-Beveren From Defeat Against Beerschot Wilrijk

Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah rescued a draw for Waasland-Beveren in a pre-season encounter against Beerschot Wilrijk on Sunday.

The Belgian second-tier side shot into the lead on the 30th minute mark through Dante Vanzeir.

But the Jupilar Pro League side fought back to draw the match courtesy Nana Amponsah eight minutes after the break.

The 22-year-old wideman played 75 minutes of the match for the Freethiel.

The one-capped Ghana international recently penned a three-year contract extension with the side.

