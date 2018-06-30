modernghana logo

26 minutes ago | Sports News

Raphael Dwamena Scores As FC Zurich Thrashed Majeed Ashimeru's St. Gallen

Black Stars forward Raphael Dwamena was on the scoresheet as FC Zurich walloped FC St. Gallen 4-1 in a friendly on Saturday.

The 22-year-old striker came off the bench to score the third goal of the game in the 84th minute.

Dwamena scored 9 goals in 32 appearances for FC Zurich last term in the Swiss elite division.

Former WAFA SC midfielder Majeed Ashimeru was also given his first start as FC St. Gallen player in the game.

