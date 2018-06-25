Iran Coach Carlos Queiroz Believes Africa And Asia Are Being Left Behind In World Cup

Head Coach of the Republic of Iran Carlos Queiroz insists Africa and Asia have been left behind when it comes to the biggest event in football, the World Cup.

According to the former assistant manager of Manchester United, there should be rule changes that would allow Asian and African football to develop, saying the gap between Europe and other continents is getting wider.

Egypt, Morocco and Senegal are already out of the competition with Nigeria and Senegal also on the brink of elimination. Meanwhile, apart from Japan all of the Asian teams could exit the competition at the first round.

"Two years ago I said European football has taken off far away from other the other countries and continents," he said.

"Other continents are struggling. Only the nations that have the opportunity to bring players to Europe have a chance to be closer. For Asia the gap is higher, for Africa, the gap is higher.

"There are some teams like Morocco or Senegal we say are African teams, but they're not African teams. They're African players playing in Europe, so all the players who benefit from being in Europe can help national teams, but my opinion, having been in the game 37 years, it is clear."

