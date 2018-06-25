Ghana Trio Named In Africa’s All-Time World Cup XI

To arrive at Africa’s all-time World Cup Eleven, one must ignore past reputations, league record and performances in other competitions. Hence, don’t look askance because you can’t find George Weah, Didier Drogba in this team.

This team is principally about the World Cup.

1- Thomas Nkono:

The 1979 and 1982 Best African Footballer is an easy choice for the number one slot. He won his second award on account of his spellbinding custodianship as Cameroon drew all three games at the 1982 World Cup in Spain. He was also between the sticks as Cameroon reached the quarter-finals of Italia ‘90. He takes a place in my team ahead of Morocco’s Badou Zaki, himself a 1986 African footballer of the year on account of his inspired goalkeeping for the Atlas Lions at Mexico ‘86.

2- Aliou Cisse (Senegal):

Current Lions Of Terranga coach was monumental as Bruno Metsu’s side confounded the form book by reach the quarterfinals of Japan and Korea 2002.

3- John Pantsil (Ghana):

You surely remember him from his Premier League stint. Pantsil was a rock for Milovan Rajevac’s Black Stars who were just a penalty away from the semifinals of South Africa 2010.

4- John Mensah (Ghana):

The Mensah that featured for Ghana at Germany 2006 and SA 2010 was no holds barred. Mensah simply kept no prisoners; a far cry from his Sunderland self.

5- Emmanuel Kunde (Cameroon):

This tall Indomitable Lion was a permanent fixture for Cameroon at both Espana ‘82 and Italia ‘90 where he led young guns like Andre Kana Biyik and Stephen Tawtaw.

6- Kevin Prince Boateng (Ghana):

Schalke FC a midfield dynamo Boateng played like a possessed man as the Black Stars shone as the revelations of South Africa 2010. Pure dynamite.

7- Rabah Madjer (Algeria):

1987 African footballer of the year Madjer was a budding youngster when he scored one and set up another in the Desert Fenecs’ 2-1 upset victory over West Germany at Espana ‘82.

8- Lakhdar Belloumi (Algeria):

Belloumi was Africa’s reigning player of the year when he took Espana ‘82 by storm, memorably scored a winning goal for Algeria against West Germany. To date, it is the biggest ever upset over Germany at the World Cup.

9- Roger Milla (Cameroon):

Forever remembered for guiding Cameroon to the last eight of Italia ‘90, Milla is Africa’s most durable player of all time. He played at the Espana ‘82 and USA ‘94 tournament, where he scored a goal at the ripe age of 42.

10- El Hadji Diouf (Senegal):

Like him or hate him, Diouf made World Cup history. The former Liverpool showman was the stand out player as the Lions Of Terranga upset the applecart by reaching the last eight at Japan and Korea 2002.

11- Emmanuel Amunike (Nigeria):

Amunike had already played a starring role for Nigeria at the 1994 Africa Nations Cup when he led a marvellous Super Eagles team at USA ‘94. His performances won him the footballer of the year gong.

Honourable mentions go to Morocco’s Mohammed Timoumi, playmaker for Morocco’s Atlas Lions at Mexico ‘86, South Africa’s Benni McCarthy who played at three World Cups and Senegal’s Papa Bouba Diop ‘The Wardrobe’ who scored the winning goal in his team’s upset win over world champions France at Japan and Korea 2002.