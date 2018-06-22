KP Boateng Admits Missing The 2018 FIFA World Cup

Ghana international, Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed that he is missing the FIFA World Cup following the country's inability to qualify.

The former AC Milan star was sacked from the camp of the Black Stars in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The Eintracht Frankfurt forward posted on twitter that he is missing the competition where he excelled with the senior national team.

I really miss me at the World Cup 🤩🤩🤩🤪🤪🤪 — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) June 18, 2018

Boateng was a key member of the Black Stars team that reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 and scored a crucial goal against the United States in the round of 16 which helped the country to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The Black Stars were on the brink of history after a last minute penalty was missed by Asamoah Gyan in the quarterfinals, with Ghana eventually losing to Uruguay on penalties.

However, at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, 2014, Kevin Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari were expelled from camp after the first game following agitations at the team's hotel.