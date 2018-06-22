Asamoah Gyan: “Ghana Will Head To World Cup Again In Future”

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, says even though he is disappointed Ghana did not make it to the 2018 World Cup, he is confident the nation will make a return to the tournament in future editions.

Ghana finished 3rd in their qualifying group behind Uganda and Egypt for this year's World Cup and missed out for the first time after making three straight appearances between 2006 and 2014.

Gyan, in an interview with the BBC, states that the new crop of Black Stars players are capable of taking the nation back to the tournament very soon.

“We went to the World Cup between 2006 and 2014 and so, it seems we are used to going to the tournament. But we did not make it there this time and everyone is gutted at that.

But we are looking to the future because we have quality, young players coming through who also want to participate in the World Cup.

We did not participate but life goes on. We have to stay focused and with the African teams in Russia well and then see what happens in the future.”

Gyan did not feature in Ghana’s recent friendlies against Japan and Iceland but the expectation is that he will make a return to the team when the 2019 AFCON qualifiers resume later this year.