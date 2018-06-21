Latif Blessing Grabs Late Winner For Los Angeles FC In Victory Over Sacremento Republic

Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing netted a late winner for Los Angeles FC in their 3-2 win over Sacremento Republic FC in the quarterfinals of the US Open Cup on Thursday morning.

Sacremento Republic's right-back Elliot Hord silenced the Banc of California Stadium with his 35th-minute strike.

American international Benny Feilhaber restored parity for the hosts in the 58th minute of the game but the visitors regained their lead two minutes later courtesy Vilyan Bijev.

Bob Bradley's looked set to exit the competition before Diego Rossi grabbed a 67th-minute equalizer before Latif Blessing handed them a 89th-minute winner with a close-range strike.

The former Liberty Professionals striker enjoyed the full throttle of the match with a superlative performance.

He won the US Open Cup last season with Sporting Kansas City.

Blessing has registered three goals in his 15 appearances for Los Angeles FC in his maiden season at the club.

