Leicester Sign Norwich Midfielder Maddison

Leicester City have announced the signing of James Maddison from Norwich City.

The 21-year-old has agreed a five-year deal with the Foxes after joining for an undisclosed fee.

"Leicester just seems like the right fit for me," he told club's official website. "I've got a good feel about the club and I can't ignore that, in my head and my heart.

"I felt like this was the right place for me to be, so I'm delighted and can't wait to get started."

Maddison has impressed in the Championship since signing from hometown club Coventry City in 2016.

The attacking midfielder scored 14 goals in the competition last season and made three appearances for England's Under-21 team.

He becomes Claude Puel's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of centre-back Jonny Evans and Portugal full-back Ricardo Pereira.

"James is a wonderful player who is one of the most exciting young talents in English football," Puel said.

The transfer is subject to Premier League approval.