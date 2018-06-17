President Conferred As 'Honorary Member Of The Ghana Golf Association'

The Ghana Golf Association has conferred on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, an 'Honorary Member of the Association', at a ceremony in Kumasi.

The programme, coinciding with a dinner at the Manhyia Palace, formed part of activities marking the closing session of the Second Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament and hosted by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, an ardent golfer.

Prominent Ghanaian personalities, including the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Nana Otuo Siriboe, Omanhene of Juaben and Chairman of the Council of State, graced the occasion.

A cross-section of traditional rulers, politicians, technocrats, executive, professional and amateur golfers, captains of industry and other professionals were represented.

'Transforming the Nation through Golf', was the theme.

Mr Michael Aggrey, President of the Association, said the honour was in recognition of the government's commitment to diversify sports development in the country using golf.

The Association, he said, was grateful to the Presidency for engaging stakeholders in order to institutionalize the tournament.

For this reason, he cited Northwestern Solutions, the project managers, for their vision and noted that the entire idea was to develop golf to an appreciable level to benefit the citizenry.

President Akufo-Addo, in an acceptance speech, said he shared in the vision of the Association as they put in place comprehensive programmes to transform golf.

He advocated an all-inclusive approach towards sports development in general, saying the country stood the chance of making the most out of golf if given the necessary attention.

'Indeed, the greatest contributor to building the human spirit is, arguably, sports, as it develops in us the attributes of resilience, tenacity, endurance, skill, discipline and commitment', the President remarked.

The presentation ceremony saw the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi (RGCK), sweeping the ultimate prizes in the men's and women's category of the one-day event.

Sammy Hage and Mary Prempeh, both of the Club, emerged overall champions in the men's and women's category with 39 points and 38 points, respectively.

They were presented with trophies and other souvenirs by the President.

About 150 executive golfers participated in the tournament, sponsored by the State Insurance Company (SIC).