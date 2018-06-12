Gov't Appoints Abedi Pele And Two Others To Lead Ghana Football

The government of Ghana has appointed three people to steer the affairs of Ghana football.

They are former Black Stars captain, Abedi Pele, Anthony Yeboah and Dr Kofi Amoah.

This comes after the airing of Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary which exposed the rot and corruption in Ghana football.

The video captured top Ghana FA officials taking bribes to influence the outcome of games, the Government went to court today to seek an injunction on the current executives of the association.

The ministry of information issued a statement indicating that the government is taking steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

Court has granted the Government 10-day injunction stopping the current executives from carrying out football activities.