IK Sirius Chief Ove Sjöblom Bewails Kingsley Sarfo's Jail Sentence

Sirius IF chairman Ove Sjöblom has expressed his disappointment after hearing of Kingsley Sarfo's conviction.

The trickery midfielder joined Malmo FF in a record deal from IK Sirius last summer after his explosive performance for the Blue and Black lads.

However, the 23-year's time in the MFF has not been about his football as he was faced with a plethora of court cases after he was accused of child rape.

The Ghana international had been in cells for some time now after he was charged with defilement in Sweden.

Although he pleaded not guilty to the allegation levelled against him because he didn't know the girl was under-aged, there were claims that the 23-year-old has been involved in several sexual activities against under-aged girls.

But on Friday morning, Sarfo was handed two years, eight months jail sentence in Sweden for two child rape counts at a Malmo District Court and will be expelled from Sweden after serving the jail term.

"Tragic, sad, sad are the words I find on the straight arm," says Sirius chairman Ove Sjöblom.

"The first thing to say is that it was very surprising and surprising and at the same time sad to hear that Kingsley Sarfo was detained this fall."

He was handed his maiden Black Stars call-up by coach Kwesi Appiah for Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda last year.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com