Sports Ministry Set To Cut Sod For Construction Of Multipurpose Sports Facilities In Wa And Navrongo

The Youth and Sports Ministry will cut sod on Wednesday,11th and Thursday 12th April 2018 to begin the construction of the Wa and Navrongo Youth and Sports Resource Centres respectively.

This comes after the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon.Isaac Asiamah cut sod to kick-start the construction of multipurpose sports facilities in Ho and Koforidua.

These multipurpose Youth and Sports Centres are being constructed in all the 10 Regions of the country as part of governments agenda to ensure that all regions in the country have modern sporting facilities.